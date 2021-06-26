Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,985 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,985 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.45% of Power Integrations worth $71,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,984,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,612,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $80.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

