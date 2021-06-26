Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,493,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.64% of Avient worth $70,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,999,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,475,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth approximately $37,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avient by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,440,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

