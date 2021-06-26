nOS (NOS) Price Tops $0.0515 on Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00044663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00165046 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00094735 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,605.95 or 0.99691679 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002921 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official website for nOS is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

