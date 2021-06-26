Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,446 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Novanta worth $77,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOVT. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Novanta stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.52. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

