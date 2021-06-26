NuCypher Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.35 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $138.59 million and $13.35 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00052645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.58 or 0.00584716 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00038215 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,212,892,453 coins and its circulating supply is 656,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

