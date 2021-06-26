NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 130,780 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.23.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,804 shares of company stock worth $59,453,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $761.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a PE ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $642.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $356.00 and a 1-year high of $776.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

