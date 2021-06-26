NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Key Financial Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.98 on Friday, reaching $761.24. 6,959,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $642.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $356.00 and a 1-year high of $776.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.23.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

