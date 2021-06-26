Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.68. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 5,266,221 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $133.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director James George Robinson bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $27,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,512,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,104. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

