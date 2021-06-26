O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.30 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $21,945,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in NVIDIA by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,004 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,445,195,000 after purchasing an additional 186,152 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $854.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $715.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.23.

NVDA stock traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $761.24. 6,959,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,812,269. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $356.00 and a 52-week high of $776.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $642.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,804 shares of company stock valued at $59,453,020 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.