O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 450.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

ASML stock traded down $8.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $686.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,406. The stock has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $662.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

