O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 294.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,252 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 286.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 161.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after acquiring an additional 548,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.29. 1,762,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,983. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.56.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

