O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 386,445 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 10,764.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 386,445 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,371,000 after buying an additional 4,380,039 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,789,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,835,000 after buying an additional 520,109 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 118,500 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.16%.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

