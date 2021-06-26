O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,954 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $1,129,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $1,377,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,160. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.