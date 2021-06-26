O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,974 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of United Rentals worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,926,000 after buying an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,324,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,228,000 after purchasing an additional 125,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $312.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,065. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

