O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,465 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.11. 2,457,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

