Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0471 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $70.63 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

