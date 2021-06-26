Observer (OBSR) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $6.38 million and $356,161.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Observer has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00577384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037917 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

