Obyte (GBYTE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $259,475.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Obyte has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $22.69 or 0.00072679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Obyte has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and approximately $259,475.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000066 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000213 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Obyte’s official website is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Obyte

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

