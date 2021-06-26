OctoFi (OCTO) Price Tops $7.34 on Major Exchanges

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.34 or 0.00023255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OctoFi has traded down 28% against the dollar. OctoFi has a market cap of $5.86 million and $284,274.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00052274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00576184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037848 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.