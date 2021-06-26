ODUWA Market Capitalization Achieves $1.51 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $15,615.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,188.92 or 0.99343551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007940 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00055316 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000790 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

