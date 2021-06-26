ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.38

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $17,386.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,855.15 or 0.99606357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00054486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000805 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

