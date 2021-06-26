Odyssey (OCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271,525.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Odyssey has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $271,525.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.00593682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00038601 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.