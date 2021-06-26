Offshift (XFT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $79,431.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $79,431.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002614 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,615.94 or 1.00298029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00028818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,340,000 coins. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

