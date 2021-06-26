Oikos (OKS) Hits Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Oikos has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $34,869.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00166182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00092651 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,075.51 or 1.00435842 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 177,021,753 coins and its circulating supply is 156,924,012 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

