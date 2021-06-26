OMG Network (OMG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $185.34 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00010963 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $480.92 million and approximately $185.34 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00142629 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000791 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

