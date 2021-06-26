Omni Market Cap Tops $1.94 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Omni coin can now be bought for $3.44 or 0.00010797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Omni has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,229 coins and its circulating supply is 562,913 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

