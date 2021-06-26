Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 150.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,935 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $5,470,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 116.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

OMC stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $80.24. 1,233,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,200. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

