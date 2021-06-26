Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to announce ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the highest is ($0.54). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Oncorus in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oncorus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ONCR stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,852. Oncorus has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $400.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

In related news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $273,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 46,899 shares of company stock worth $730,344 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oncorus in the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oncorus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Oncorus by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at $3,913,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth $54,312,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

