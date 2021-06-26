Ontology Price Reaches $0.62 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $534.00 million and $93.83 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001271 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00031716 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00195597 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00033945 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005747 BTC.

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 865,632,987 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

