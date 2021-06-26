Opacity Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Opacity has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Opacity has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $434,880.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00051801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.08 or 0.00572517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037709 BTC.

OPCT is a coin. It launched on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

