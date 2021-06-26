Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $731,493.24 and approximately $104.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Predict Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002308 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.06 or 0.00577402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00037625 BTC.

About Open Predict Token

OPT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

