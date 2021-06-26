Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,143 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Open Text worth $8,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $51.08 on Friday. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

OTEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.