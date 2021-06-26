Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $787.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will post $787.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $781.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $796.41 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $740.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $5,231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 19.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 81.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,585,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,132,000 after purchasing an additional 710,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at $1,524,000. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.