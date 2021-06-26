Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after purchasing an additional 200,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPCH opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 449.09 and a beta of 1.12. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.