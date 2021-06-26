Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $678,762.38 and approximately $1,068.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,333.79 or 0.99937963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00351419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00386109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00692165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.