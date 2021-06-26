Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Reaches $0.62 on Top Exchanges

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001914 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $195.91 million and $47.23 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00587563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038591 BTC.

Origin Protocol Coin Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,759,591 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

