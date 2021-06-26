ORIX (NYSE:IX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $87.80. ORIX shares last traded at $87.50, with a volume of 16,130 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.89.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ORIX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

