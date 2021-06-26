OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) versus Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Head to Head Contrast

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) and Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OTC Markets Group and Cboe Global Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OTC Markets Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cboe Global Markets 2 5 9 0 2.44

Cboe Global Markets has a consensus target price of $107.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.13%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than OTC Markets Group.

Volatility and Risk

OTC Markets Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of OTC Markets Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

OTC Markets Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. OTC Markets Group pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cboe Global Markets pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cboe Global Markets is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares OTC Markets Group and Cboe Global Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OTC Markets Group 26.34% N/A N/A Cboe Global Markets 12.72% 16.72% 8.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OTC Markets Group and Cboe Global Markets’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OTC Markets Group $71.23 million 8.05 $18.27 million $1.53 31.84 Cboe Global Markets $3.43 billion 3.79 $468.20 million $5.27 23.11

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than OTC Markets Group. Cboe Global Markets is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OTC Markets Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats OTC Markets Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc. engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform. The company also provides OTC Markets Real-Time Data products that provides quote, trade, and reference data for OTC Link ATS; OTC Markets Pricing and Reference Data products for detailed view into the securities and issuers within the OTC market; and compliance data products. In addition, it offers OTC Disclosure & News Service for publishing and distributing data, news, and financials; Real-Time Level 2 Quotes that gives investors access to real-time bid- ask information and depth of book; Blue Sky Monitoring Service for analysis, review, and guidance about a company's compliance with the United States securities laws; and Virtual Investor Conferences, which allows issuers to communicate and engages with investors, as well as operates the OTCQX Best Market OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. Further, it offers software, and risk and performance analytics tools for the banking and finance industry; news, compliance, and communications solutions; online capital raising solutions; and OTCIQ, a market intelligence and investor relations portal. The company was formerly known as Pink OTC Markets Inc. and changed its name to OTC Markets Group Inc. in January 2011. OTC Markets Group Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S. and Canadian equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment offers pan-European listed equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts, as well as ETP listings and clearing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) trading and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. The company has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

