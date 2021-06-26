Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Owens Corning accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

OC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.65. 1,451,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,537. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.