Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Tops $54.51 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $54.51 million and $90,282.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxen has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,985.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.19 or 0.05657696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $465.48 or 0.01411194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.50 or 0.00389577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00124452 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.00616282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00391656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006424 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038171 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,641,397 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

