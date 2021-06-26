Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 429,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $18,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $43.00 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

