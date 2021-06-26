PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 282.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,157 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

NYSE PAGS opened at $56.43 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.55.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

