PAID Network (PAID) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001112 BTC on exchanges. PAID Network has a total market cap of $29.82 million and $1.08 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00045297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00167933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00093879 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,418.10 or 1.00464671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002937 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

