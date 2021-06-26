Pangolin (PNG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $378,251.00

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $22.73 million and approximately $378,251.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00044682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00164878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00094182 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,548.30 or 0.99927313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

