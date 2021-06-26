Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stake Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $138,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Papa John’s International by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 279.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Papa John’s International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $103.08 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

