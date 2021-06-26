PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post $62.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.01 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $45.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full-year sales of $251.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.75 million to $264.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $293.66 million, with estimates ranging from $276.32 million to $311.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%.

PAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 135.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

