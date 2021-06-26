ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 90.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $59,509.59 and $1.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00388793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007131 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011236 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.