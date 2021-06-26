ParkinGo (GOT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0697 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $612.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,955.31 or 0.99981307 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00029722 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00054128 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000808 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.