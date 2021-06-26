Patria Investments (PAX) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Patria Investments (NYSE: PAX) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Patria Investments to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Patria Investments alerts:

This table compares Patria Investments and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A Patria Investments Competitors 33.95% 33.01% 12.44%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Patria Investments and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Patria Investments Competitors 642 2929 3098 115 2.40

Patria Investments currently has a consensus price target of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.80%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 3.39%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million $62.21 million 33.75 Patria Investments Competitors $2.40 billion $237.85 million 19.47

Patria Investments’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 43.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Patria Investments lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Patria Investments competitors beat Patria Investments on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.