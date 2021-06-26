Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 118,287 shares changing hands.

Patriot Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGOL)

Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, explores, acquires, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.

